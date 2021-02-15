AdEx (ADX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.70 or 0.00973028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.15 or 0.05202839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018244 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00036899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

