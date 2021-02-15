Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ADEXU) Quiet Period Will End on February 22nd

Adit EdTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADEXU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 22nd. Adit EdTech Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Monday.

