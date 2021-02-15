Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,058.00

Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,058 ($39.95) and last traded at GBX 3,056 ($39.93), with a volume of 76441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,997 ($39.16).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,944.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,789.23. The company has a market cap of £9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

