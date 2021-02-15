Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

ADBE stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $498.84. 91,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.11 and a 200-day moving average of $478.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

