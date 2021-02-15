Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $109.03 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

