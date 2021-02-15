Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Up 2.4%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.69 and last traded at $87.69. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

