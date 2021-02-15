Adyen Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Adyen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Adyen stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

