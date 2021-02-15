Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $5,884.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00467309 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

