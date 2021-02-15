Aeron Market Cap Reaches $239,115.38 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $239,115.38 and $89,520.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 86.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00935236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.67 or 0.05222269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.