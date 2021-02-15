Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) – Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aethlon Medical in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $2.77 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of Aethlon Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

