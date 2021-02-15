Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) Quiet Period To Expire on February 22nd

Affirm’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 22nd. Affirm had issued 24,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,205,400,000 based on an initial share price of $49.00. During Affirm’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $125.89 on Monday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49.

In other news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.