AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Hits New 1-Year High at $464.00

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 464 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 463 ($6.05), with a volume of 265803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464 ($6.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 348.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The stock has a market cap of £199.01 million and a PE ratio of 20.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

About AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

