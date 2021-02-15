Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Short Interest Update

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 902,300 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 1,301,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.1 days.

Shares of AFTPF stock opened at $118.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. Afterpay has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $124.75.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Afterpay in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

