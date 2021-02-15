Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 510 ($6.66).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Marchant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) stock opened at GBX 852 ($11.13) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Aggreko Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 888 ($11.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 661.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 523.

About Aggreko Plc (AGK.L)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.