Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 510 ($6.66).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
In related news, insider Ian Marchant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £29,650 ($38,737.91).
About Aggreko Plc (AGK.L)
Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.
