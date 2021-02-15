AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

