Agora (API) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Agora to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. Agora has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $108.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on API. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. 86 Research assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

