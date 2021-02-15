Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ACGBY opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $10.61.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.