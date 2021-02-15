Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACGBY opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

