AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the January 14th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AAGIY opened at $54.10 on Monday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18.
AIA Group Company Profile
