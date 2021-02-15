AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in January

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lowered AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

