Aidos Kuneen Tops One Day Volume of $2.23 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $77.53 million and $2.23 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00006444 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,128.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.54 or 0.03724472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.79 or 0.00446285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $724.58 or 0.01505508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00504614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.20 or 0.00467908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00333017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00031126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.