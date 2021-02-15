Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 28.2% in January

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, insider Muneer A. Satter acquired 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,914,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

ALRN opened at $2.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.