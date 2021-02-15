Aion Market Capitalization Hits $64.89 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $64.89 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,007.61 or 0.99657451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.28 or 0.00544454 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.08 or 0.00975814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.00239520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00097460 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

