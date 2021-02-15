Aion Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $64.89 million and $12.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,007.61 or 0.99657451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.28 or 0.00544454 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.08 or 0.00975814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.00239520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00097460 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001743 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.