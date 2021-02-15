Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.52. Air China has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $18.16.
Air China Company Profile
