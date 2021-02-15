Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 51.5% in January

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the January 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AFLYY stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

