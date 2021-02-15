Air Lease (AL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.