Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $508.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report sales of $508.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.40 million. Air Lease reported sales of $548.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

A number of brokerages have commented on AL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. Air Lease has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $46.20.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

