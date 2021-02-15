Akash Network (AKT) Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00006582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $115.71 million and $2.36 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00272974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00085003 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00091345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00093713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00417525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00186539 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 121,415,473 coins and its circulating supply is 36,258,312 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

