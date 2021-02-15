Akroma (AKA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Akroma has a total market cap of $9,295.24 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.79 or 0.03739684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 111.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

