Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $164.64 on Monday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.59 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.