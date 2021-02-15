Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 2.4% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,579,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100,665 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.64. 49,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.42. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

