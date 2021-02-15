Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.64. 49,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,293. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3,087.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

