Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 46.7% This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $14.38 million and $5.22 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00335442 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00120891 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.