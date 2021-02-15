Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of ARE opened at $173.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

