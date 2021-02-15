Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.02 or 0.00295458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.14 or 0.02675287 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,713,139 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

