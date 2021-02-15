Alias (ALIAS) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Alias coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alias has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $3,039.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alias has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00043337 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.00298000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013936 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Alias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

