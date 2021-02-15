Alibaba Group (BABA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):
- 2/3/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $387.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $316.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $329.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $319.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $308.00 to $326.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $338.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $394.00 to $387.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
BABA stock opened at $267.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
