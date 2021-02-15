Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $267.85. 614,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

