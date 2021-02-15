Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Raised by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.85. The stock had a trading volume of 614,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.89. The stock has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.