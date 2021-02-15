Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

