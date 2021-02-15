ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) 1-Day Volume Hits $19.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $49,730.09 and approximately $19.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.05 or 0.00967199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.98 or 0.05126586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars.

