All Sports Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $904,838.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00071456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.40 or 0.01009432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00054990 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.83 or 0.05258840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

