Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Short Interest Update

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the January 14th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,951,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,992,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $104.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.