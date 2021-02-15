AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 49.1% in January

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the January 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of CBH opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.