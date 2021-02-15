AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.70. 2,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,807. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.