Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 80,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $42.51 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.