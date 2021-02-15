AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AlloVir in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

ALVR stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

