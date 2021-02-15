Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the January 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ALST stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
About Allstar Health Brands
