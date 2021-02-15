Alpha Coin (APC) Price Tops $0.0002

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $7,848.14 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,653.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $748.85 or 0.01539139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00527957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00044975 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005308 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.