Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,115.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,843.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,670.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

